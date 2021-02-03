City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Clinton Lane Workman, 29, of 4102 CR 384 was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Already at the Wharton County Jail, he was processed there. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Tiffanie Nicole Perteet, 30, of 225 Duckett was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 on a 2020 warrant for abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Already at the Wharton County Jail, she was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $5,000 in vehicle parts were stolen from a home in the 800 block of West Second between 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Thieves struck at Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., 27204 U.S. 59, between 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Four tires valued at $2,000 collectively were stolen. A chain link fence sustained an estimated $750 in damage.
An Apple Watch 6 was stolen from the 200 block of Bruns between 1 and 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Loss is estimated at $560.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Merchant around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Vandals targeted a Hyundai parked in the 400 block of Lundy around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. A windshield and bumper sustained $700 damage.
