The City of El Campo is under a public health disaster declaration. The following changes have been made.
City Hall – 315 E. Jackson
Closed to public. For assistance customers may call specific departments directly:
• Utilities: (979) 541-5000, Choose Option No. 1
• Finance: (979) 541-5003
• Municipal Court: (979) 543-1212
• Permits & Inspections: (979) 541-5020
• Public Information Officer: (979) 541-5005
• For utility payments: use the full-service drive-through window at city hall, the drop box (no cash payments accepted), make over-the-phone payments by credit card; call 979-541-5000, Option 1.(This will be temporary until the lobby is re-opened), or online at Account.municipalonlinepayments.com/Account/Login. If you need your account number, call: Utilities at 979-541-5000, Choose Option 1.
Garbage
Trash, bulk and brush service routes continue as scheduled.
• Questions: Waste Connections (979) 221-1259
Permits & Inspections
Request may be emailed to lstaff@cityofelcampo.org, and additional business at the city hall service window.
Canceled
All city-sponsored events have been canceled including the April Farmers Market.
• The El Campo Aquatic Center, 2613 Blossom Meyer, is closed until further notice.
Other City Buildings
• El Campo Public Safety Headquarters, 1011 West Loop, will have enhanced protocols:
• El Campo Civic Center, 2350 North Mechanic, closed to the public.
• City Public Works Service Center, 618 E. Monseratte, closed to the public. Calls for service: (979) 541-5075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.