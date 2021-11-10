Almost 54 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as of Saturday. Although vaccinations each week are decreasing, there are multiple providers giving shots this week.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also available for children from ages 5-11 years old. Although it is the same brand vaccine, Pfizer has created a different formula for the children.
Wharton County will have its first “pediatric” Pfizer vaccine drive for children 5-11 years old this week.
The Wharton Boys & Girls Club, 2120 Newton, will have the first dose of the Pfizer (pediatric) vaccine available on from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
“Anyone can register for these events by going to the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler website,” Texas Department of State Health Services Program Specialist Jeslin Jose said. “These events are open to the public and do not require an ID, payment and/or insurance to participate in.”
Neighboring Fort Bend County will have two opportunities for vaccines. The first is Saturday, Nov. 13 at Willowridge High School in Houston. People can get either the first or second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon.
Marshall High School in Missouri City will have a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. People will only be allowed to get their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
