Less than 200 voters came out to cast ballots on the first day of early voting in the Wharton County GOP Primary runoff.
Monday saw 78 Wharton residents, 72 El Camponians and 26 East Bernard voters cast ballots, adding up to 176 voters as of press time.
Wharton County Republicans are choosing between incumbent Phil Stephenson and challenger Stan Kitzman to run against Democrat Larry E. Baggett in November.
Early ballots can be cast 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20 at the El Campo Library - Mayor’s Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Only those who voted Republican in the March Primary or did not vote at all in March can cast a ballot in the run-off. Those who voted Democrat in the March Primary will have to wait until November to cast their next vote in regard to House District 85.
