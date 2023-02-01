El Campo’s mayor is back in newspaper reporting, at least for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the State of Texas versus Robert Allen Satterfield.
Chris Barbee has been in Wharton County’s 329th District courtroom each day so that you, the reader, get complete coverage of the capital murder case against the man accused of shooting to death a four-year-old child.
The son of a newspaper man, Barbee grew up in the industry and spent most of his adult life working at the El Campo Leader-News as a reporter, editor and ultimately as its publisher when his father Fred Barbee retired.
The Leader-News, the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express sold to Hartman Newspapers in 2008 and in December 2010 Barbee retired from journalism, taking a job as the community services director for the City of El Campo. Retiring from that post roughly six years later, Barbee decided to run for an at-large city council post in 2018.
After one re-election and a city charter change, Barbee became the city’s mayor in 2020 and has held the post ever since, but has never lost his interest in journalism and its efforts to report the truth.
“After working as a student journalist in college two years, and as a professional journalist for 36 years, it actually feels good to be taking notes and banging out stories again,” Barbee said.
“My guess is there are not too many mayors covering capital murder trials. Honestly, I take some pride in being able to do so as a mayor, and as a journalist. Also, I know this is an important story and the five newspapers that are using my trial stories cannot afford to send a reporter to sit in a courtroom for no telling how long,” he added.
Trials, in an actual courtroom, are far different from television portrayals with far more hours of expert testimony on specific details, objections and, in this case, hours of recordings complete with 30-plus minutes of nothing but static at regular intervals.
“Having Chris provide coverage means we can count on giving you, the reader, complete, fair and impartial coverage from a reporter who isn’t going to get lost in courtspeak and understands what points are vital on each story. ‘Special to the Leader-News,’ follows his byline on each story and it is. I can’t thank Chris enough for coming out of retirement for this major trial, ” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
Barbee’s coverage is being printed in the El Campo Leader-News, the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express, Fort Bend Herald and Brazosport Facts.
“This is such an important Wharton County story because capital murder trials are extremely rare here. It’s reportedly only the third capital murder case tried in the county in approximately 40 years. The last began Oct. 20, 2008 after local Game Warden Justin Hearst was killed on March 16, 2007,” Barbee said.
Monday, despite facing the possibility of a death sentence, Satterfield decided to represent himself, a major and completely unexpected shift in the trial. “It’s one we were able to report online very quickly because Chris was there. Without his presence, it would have been a rumor that the newspaper would have had to spend hours trying to confirm before reporting on or, considering the gag order, may have completely missed,” Crabtree said. “The verdict is still out on exactly how much this trial is costing Wharton County taxpayers as well. They, you, deserve to know what’s happening.”
Look for continuing trial coverage in this and upcoming editions.
“As much fun as this has been (to be a journalist once more), it’s also been tiring. I am ready to once again be known as a retired newspaper guy,” Barbee said.
