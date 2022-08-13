Fee increases, 5% pay raises top EC budget plan for FY 23

Expect utility rates and user fees to rise while the base water level on bills to drop if the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget is approved by the El Campo City Council.
An overview was presented to council Monday night.
Expect utility rates and user fees to rise while the base water level on bills to drop if the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget is approved by the El Campo City Council.
An overview was presented to council Monday night.
“We focused on pay this year (instead of) other big items,” Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council.
A 5 percent across-the-board staff pay raise is recommended along with a 6 to 8 percent “market adjustment” for new police officers, EMTs and public work crew members.
Three school resource officers, a full-time police department records clerk and a part-time office clerk for animal control are to be added in the coming fiscal year, according to the budget plan.
El Campo ISD will pay for the police officers during the school year with the city funding the summer months when the SRO joins patrol.
Standard capital items like $400,000 for seal coating and $400,000 for main replacements appear in the FY 23 budget proposal, but very little else.
The voter-approved aerial ladder truck for the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is the only major purchase, now on order.
A host of other major projects like replacing the Avenue F well and a Hwy. 71 water line replacement from Frankie to Fifth Street will come due in FY 24.
At the same session, council agreed to set a tax rate of no higher than 48.419 cents per $100 in property value, the no new revenue rate. Currently the city levies a 51.41 cent tax per $100, but the new rate does not guarantee a savings for property owners. Overall, property values are up 16 percent throughout the county
The $24.6 million budget would be supported by that rate, 30.826 cents per $100 for maintenance and operations and 17.593 cents for debt service.
