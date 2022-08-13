Fee increases, 5% pay raises top EC budget plan for FY 23

Expect utility rates and user fees to rise while the base water level on bills to drop if the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget is approved by the El Campo City Council.

Expect utility rates and user fees to rise while the base water level on bills to drop if the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget is approved by the El Campo City Council.

An overview was presented to council Monday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.