City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Paul Andrade, 33, of 1907 Wayne was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective tail lamps, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility after being stopped in the 1900 block of the West Loop. Officers seized methamphetamines, marijuana and a glass pipe. Processed, Andrade was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Property
Jared Heath Mahalitc, 43, of 1042 Mockingbird Lane in Eagle Lake was arrested at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 on a warrant for theft and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Office warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Haro Flight Line Plus bike was stolen along with tools when burglars targeted a home in the 500 block of Mayfield. Loss is estimated at in excess of $800.
Vandals struck on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between Oct. 15 and 20. A door sustained $200 damage.
A catalytic converter was stolen from the grounds of Elite Automotive, 709 S. Mechanic, between 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Vandals targeted multiple vehicles parked in the 600 block of Cheryl between 5 and 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Damaged exceeded $3,000.
Police are investigating fraudulent charges at Texas Gulf Federal Credit Union, 1313 West Loop, nearing $1,200. The crime took place Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported in the 1500 block of Lilly between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 34, of 611 College was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief in excess of $2,500.
Property
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, weapons
Jeffery Alan Richie, 62, of 314 Palacios was booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault.
Other
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 35, of 9062 FM 441 South was booked at 3:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 on a warrant for harboring a runaway child. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
