Wharton County now has two full time workers in the emergency management department, following a commissioner’s court vote last session.
The decision took effect immediately with Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko ready to continue working with Coordinator Andy Kirkland.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues as well as the continued recovery from Hurricane Harvey and the recent winter storm, there’s more than plenty for both to do, officials said.
“While our COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, there is still no end in sight,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “Debbie and Andy spend countless hours weekly coordinating with mass vaccine distribution centers, recording ice storm data, and working on a variety of FEMA grants.”
On March 16, 2020, C e n k o was hired unanimously to be the OEM deputy coordinator, then on Sept. 28, commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation to transition Cenko from temporary to a permanent part-time position.
Cenko was required to work an average of 29 hours a week for nine months, with 75 percent of her salary paid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Twenty nine hours, however, proved to be far less than what was needed within just months.
County Human Resources Director Tonya Quinn sent an email this month to elected leaders that Cenko was close to exceeding the time limitations the state puts on part-time employees.
The choice was to cut hours, provide a part-timer with insurance and benefits, or make the post full time.
The new full time post will be funded via the commissioners court’s contingency line item.
The CARES Act will continue to pay for 75 percent of her salary.
