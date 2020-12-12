Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Latrice Deeshawn Amie, 49, of 1410 MLK in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on two years probation for the April 5 crime. The judge also ordered Amie to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and write a letter of apology to the store from which she stole.
• Andrea Michelle Cantu, 26, of 609 Ave. K in El Campo for possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 1, 2019 crime.
The judge ordered Cantu to perform 150 hours community service, be evaluated for alcohol/drug use and pay a $2,000 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Cantu if she is able to complete all terms.
• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 19, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence) on Oct. 23, 2019 and assault of a public servant on March 14. Gardner was placed on eight years deferred probation with possible early termination provided he serve 180 days in county jail.
The judge also required Gardner to obtain counseling, perform 200 hours community service restitution, pay a $300 fine, write a letter of apology to a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department staff and obtain counseling.
Gardner received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Cristobal Godinez, 20, 16374 FM 1164 in East Bernard for having a prohibited weapon. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 28, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Godinez to perform 200 hours community service, forfeit weapons, undergo a mental health evaluation and take classes, including anger management.
• Fredrick Earl Green, 60, of 4408 Hiram Brandon, Apt. 10, in Bay City for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on five years probation for the Jan. 5 crime on the grounds he serve 10 days in county jail.
The judge required Green to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and have an interlock device on his vehicle for the next three years. The unit forces the would-be driver to take an alcohol breath test before the vehicle will start.
Green received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Roosevelt Jamelius Haynes, 25, of 18302 Mossy Creek Lane in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years probation for the Aug. 1 crime on the grounds he serve 42 days in county jail.
The judge also required Haynes to take classes, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Haynes was given credit for the full time already served.
The plea bargain agreement notes that the sentence runs concurrently with one from Jackson County.
• Alfred Lynn Kimble Jr., 31, of 3219 FM 1301 in Wharton for assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the Nov. 3, 2018 crime with credit for the full time served.
• Ann Marie Manzano, 42, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the May 23, 2019 crime on the grounds she serve seven days in county jail. Manzano was required to pay a $2,500 fine.
She received credit for the full time already served.
• Augustine Mendoza, 53, of 9062 FM 441 South in Louise for tampering with evidence on Oct. 6, 2019. He was placed on four years deferred probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 120 hours community service.
