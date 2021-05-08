Looking for a new profession? Or just a job to pay the rent? Visit the Wharton County Job Fair next Tuesday.
“We have 65 employers registered, all are looking for employees with varied skill levels from beginner to experienced. All the branches of the US Armed Forces will also be present,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
Job-seekers should come dressed for success with resumes in hand.
“Some employers will be hiring on-the-spot, so don’t miss this chance to see what jobs are available across Wharton County and our region,” Gibson said.
The fair will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 11 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 North Mechanic.
The Wharton County Job Fair is a result of an ongoing partnership of the City Development Corporation of El Campo, Wharton Economic Development Corporation, El Campo and Wharton Chambers, the City of El Campo and Workforce Solutions.
Employers who have not yet signed up for a booth are still welcome to do so. Call 979-320-7727 or email cgibson@elcampoeco.org for more information.
“We have space for a few additional businesses,” Gibson said.
In addition to adult job seekers, the El Campo, Wharton and Louise school districts will be sending an estimated 150 seniors.
