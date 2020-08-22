Crowd concerns from the global pandemic modified, but could not stop, the Wharton County 100 Club’s efforts Thursday night to honor outstanding law enforcers and the community that supports them.
No audience filled the small banquet room at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse. No thunderous applause followed each announcement. Instead, just a few family members and department representatives sat with recipients as the names of the honored were read aloud.
County 100 Club President Allen Hurst thanked law enforcers while also expressing his sorrow that the traditional banquet could not be held.
“This (COVID-19) stuff going on has totally messed everything up,” he said. “You can tell it’s not a normal year, but with the virus and everything, we had to change plans.”
Guests and recipients sat masked, six feet apart with no more than 26 people in the room at any one time. Speakers only briefly removed masks while at the podium, well away from anyone else, and recipients briefly unmasked to accept the award and have their photo taken.
“This (no crowd format) has been a new venture for us. I think we have accomplished what our goal was – to honor the law enforcement people of Wharton County,” Hurst said.
El Campo Police Department
The ECPD honored Cesar Olmedo as its Officer of the Year, Crystal Mican as Support Staff of the Year and Jeff Snyder as Citizen of the Year.
The department met 2020’s challenges from coping with the pandemic to local and national demonstrations both for and against law enforcement following the May death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in custody.
“I am very proud of how the men and women on ECPD team has responded. They took it all in stride, never missing a step and they continue to do a great job. I am also proud of our great community for all the support we receive. I have said it before, we are very fortunate to live and work in El Campo and Wharton County,” ECPD Chief Terry Stanphill said.
Olmeda, the Officer of the Year, has “during his short career ... had several narcotic and gun seizures,” Stanphill said. “On one traffic stop, he recovered over six pounds of marijuana. He was awarded the lifesaving award this year for kicking in the door of a burning house and assisting a victim to safety.”
A Wharton High School graduate trained in the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy, Olmeda has been a police officer for just a year and a half.
His dedication made him a stand-out during that time, the chief said. “Everyday he shows up, every time. He doesn’t stop until it’s time to go home.”
Olmeda briefly addressed the group after accepting the award. “I’d like to thank the El Campo Police Department, the chief and also the 100 Club,” he said. “I’d also give thanks to everybody, my whole shift.”
The officer had made it a point of recognizing the teamwork of the ECPD night shift when he received the lifesaver award too.
Mican, a two-and-a-half year staffer, is a member of a law enforcement family. Her mother-in-law is an El Campo police detective, her father-in-law a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department captain and her husband a WCSO deputy.
“She always arrives for work 30 to 45 minutes early and immediately gets ready to take over,” Stanphill said.
She quickly became one of the department’s trainers. “She’s willing to pass that knowledge along,” he said.
Overall support of the department made Snyder the choice for Citizen of the Year, according to Stanphill. The husband of former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder, now a city council candidate, Jeff Snyder “has been a huge supporter of law enforcement and first responders in general. He supports all fundraisers... buying tickets, donating raffle prizes or road materials and making cash donations,” Stanphill said, adding, “Jeff was one of the first to contact me and offer assistance to anyone needing it after Hurricane Harvey.”
