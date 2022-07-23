Fire truck bond sale pending

A 100-foot aerial ladder truck will be ordered soon for the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department with city council set to authorize the bond sale Monday night.
El Campo voters approved the purchase 452 to 233 during the May election, authorizing up to a $1.725 million bond to buy the Pierce unit.
Firefighters are still doing final reviews on options, but believe they can purchase a truck for the bond-approved cost. Should there be any cost overruns, it would have to be paid by the volunteer department.
The department’s current aerial ladder truck, 1995 Stuphen, is nearing the end of its life expectancy, according to Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr.
No timeline was available as of press time on when the new vehicle will likely be put into service.
“Debt payments are scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2023, and have been included in the proposed budget,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Exact payments will depend on the upcoming bond sale with the tax rate impact estimated at 1.7 cents. Overall budget plans and previous debt retirements, however, will determine if it means a higher tax rate next year for El Campo residents.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Council is expected to vote on an agreement to put up to five police officers on El Campo school campuses.
Currently, the direct has two police officers, also known as School Resource Officers, on campuses, one each on the middle and high schools with plans for the upcoming school year to have four to five covering all campuses.
ECISD pays the officers’ salaries while school is in session. The officer is placed on regular patrol duties over the summer months with the city paying salary costs.
Council will receive an update on the proposed Southwest International Gateway Business Park, a developer’s vision to bring rail-supported warehouses to the city’s far east side.
It’s been six months since the issue has appeared on a council agenda. The project has been in the planning stages for more than five years.
With a new planning director joining city staff, condemnation procedures will be reviewed.
Housing starts will be presented at the same time along with road efforts.
Council will be asked to consider an EMS contract with Louise ISD to provide standby services at sporting events.
If approved by council, it would set a $300 per event rate for up to four hours. If more time is needed, it would be charged at $75 per hour. This is the same agreement council recently approved with El Campo ISD.
Not Quite Time To Talk Budget
Staff will distribute proposed budget documents to council in preparation for upcoming budget talks next month. The city’s preliminary plan calls for taxes to hold at the no new revenue rate, although residents should expect numerous fee increases.
Consultation with the city attorney is planned behind closed doors at the upcoming session.
Should council wish to take any action, it will have to return to open session first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.