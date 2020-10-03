City Arrests
Alleged Robber Captured Without Incident
Police have tracked down the El Campo man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, on Monday. Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 on a single count of aggravated robbery.
No one was harmed in the incident, although the suspect did make off with about $200 cash.
Additional warrants for theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions were served.
Processed, Saucedo was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. An additional warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle was then served against him.
----
Alcohol, drugs
Pete Rodriguez III, 36, of 1042 CR 406 was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, assault causing injury and criminal mischief.
Ryan Vincent Hackett, 25, of 922 CR 479 was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of East West. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
David Wayne Ruiz, 44, of 503 W. Second was booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 for being involved in a hit-and-run and not having a valid driver’s license. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Donnie Shane Flanigan, 48, of 1429 Gay Meadow Lane in Goliad was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 on two warrants for theft. He was processed there.
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 43, of 902 E. Hillje was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 on a warrant for burglary of a building. Processed, he was sent to the county jail.
Other
Chisum Demone Ross, 43, of 1310 Julia was booked at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 on Attorney General warrants for two counts of criminal failure to pay child support as well as Fort Bend County warrants for disregarding a traffic control device and violating a promise to appear.
The subject of an ECPD Most Wanted listing in the Leader-News last week, Joshua Paul Cole-Kelly was booked into the county jail at 8:19 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 on a warrants for failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register annually. Processed, the was sent to county jail later that day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck a gate at AES Drilling Fluids, 27088 U.S. 59, between 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 and 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
