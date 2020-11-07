The El Campo ISD school board accepted a contractor bid for El Campo High School’s athletics weight room project at a Tuesday meeting, marking one of the final steps before construction begins.
Trustees approved a bid of $2,155,300 from Polasek Construction of El Campo for the Ricebird Weight Room Project with trustee Dennis Rawlings dissenting.
The bid includes the cost of renovating the weight room, adding facility restrooms and alternate amenities for the project such as insulated roof panels and fans.
“The competitiveness of the bid was significant and well over what we anticipated,” Board President James Russell said.
A facilities committee for the district evaluated four total bids from construction companies before recommending Polasek’s bid to trustees Tuesday night. The three competing bids ranged from $2.35 million to $2.50 million.
Work on the project will begin immediately after a contract between ECISD and Polasek Construction is finalized. Construction could begin in a few weeks, Callaghan told the Leader-News Thursday.
In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons. The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February of this year.
Callaghan gave a brief update on the hunt for a new middle school principal, a position he estimates could be filled by mid November. The position application closed Wednesday night, with 21 individuals, three internal and 18 external candidates, submitting applications.
Applications for the position closed on Oct. 28, and interviews for 5-7 applicants begin Nov. 9 or 10. After that, two finalists will interview again before administrators bring a recommendation to the board on Nov. 16 or 17.
In a unanimous vote, trustees awarded Callaghan the capability to continue enforcing a mask policy for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year. The goal of the resolution is to keep students safe, Callaghan said.
“Right now, we are continuing to keep our class sizes small, but wanting to continue the six foot social distancing, we also think it’s important that the students wear the masks,” Callaghan added. “We feel it’s a highly beneficial thing to do.”
If the state’s current mask requirement were to be lifted before May 2021, Callaghan would still be able to require masks on campus for the rest of the school year. This resolution comes after TEA updated its definition of “close contact” exposure for COVID-19 at the end of September.
According to TEA’s new definition of close contact exposure, requiring individuals involved to be sent home, occurs if a student or staff member comes within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes largely uninterrupted during an extended period of time, like a school day.
Previously, the time specification for close contact was defined as 15 consecutive minutes of exposure.
“Our goal, from the very first day of school … is to keep the schools open,” Russell said. “If you don’t follow the TEA guidelines, and you go off and do whatever you want, you could find yourself shutting down your campuses … regardless of what your personal opinion is of a mask.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The board unanimously approved budget amendments for School Resource Officer vehicles and a clerical error as part of its consent agenda.
• Middle school leaders discussed the progress of the campus’ improvement plan, which is required by TEA after the campus received a D academic accountability rating, on an A-F scale, in 2019.
• The board discussed the DEC Local policy on teacher discretionary leave. (Please see related article for more information.)
