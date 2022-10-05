The Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair returns for a 14th year on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. in downtown Wharton.
The weather has cooled down and the forecast looks great for Saturday. It’s a great time to get outdoors to enjoy this great event,” said Margaret Montgomery-Kostka, secretary of the Monterey Square Business Association.
Organizers estimate 1,000 attended last year’s event.
“Presale ticket sales are indicating to us that we will see that or more this year,” Montgomery-Kostka said.
There are 35 vendors signed up so far. The food trucks will include Georgia Mae’s, E K’s Funnel Cakes and More, Kettle Korn and Damon’s Real BBQ. The Wharton Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be selling tacos and beer. The Plaza Theatre will be selling craft beer and concessions as well, inside the theatre.
“The wineries that we are featuring this year are Haak Winery from Santa Fe, Esperanza Winery from Blanco, and Rusty Hook Winery from Port Lavaca,” Montgomery-Kostka said.
The $25 admission will get attendees a canvas bag with the Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair logo, a commemorative wine glass with the same logo, a trail map and 10 tasting tickets. Anyone desiring to taste all 21 wines can purchase more tasting tickets at $1 per ticket.
Other activities will include a grape stomp on the courthouse lawn, a photo booth in the gazebo, the Texas A&M/Alabama football game showing on a giant screen on the courthouse lawn, horse and carriage rides and a vintage car show. A traveling magician named Professor Hughdini who will entertain as well.
The headliner band, Hurry Sundown, will be set up on Houston Street in the vicinity of the Edward Jones office.
“We will have two outdoor DJ’s during the day. One at the vicinity of Simply Divine Event Center and one at the vicinity of Custom Creations on Houston Street,” Montgomery-Kostka said.
