Wharton wine fair Saturday

The Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair returns for a 14th year on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. in downtown Wharton.

The weather has cooled down and the forecast looks great for Saturday. It’s a great time to get outdoors to enjoy this great event,” said Margaret Montgomery-Kostka, secretary of the Monterey Square Business Association.

