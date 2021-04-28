The state’s Move Over/Slow Down law, originally passed in 2003, requires motorists to move over or slow down for certain vehicles with emergency lights.
This includes police, fire, EMS responding to emergency situations. Those three along with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, garbage trucks and constrution vehicles when stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated are covered by the law
Specifically, Texas law states that a driver must either:
• Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles if on a multi-lane roadway;
• Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph).
Drivers should only move over if they can do so safely and legally; otherwise, they should slow down.
Violations of the law can result in a fine of up to $200; the fine increases to $500 if there is property damage.
If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.
DPS Troopers issued more than 3,700 warnings and citations to motorists violating this law this year.
