El Campo ISD school Trustees met Tuesday to discuss future construction projects, HVAC systems and software updates. The trustees unanimously voted to approve all action items on the agenda.
A timeline and requesting proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk for Facility Improvements (CMRFI) at El Campo High School was approved unanimously.
“We plan to use this method for some of the projects we have for the high school,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said. “The old weight room and the band hall need to be refurbished, and there are a few older buildings we are looking at.”
The method involves a commitment by the construction manager to deliver the project within a guaranteed maximum price. In most cases, the construction manager serves as the consultant to the owner in the development and design phases.
The trustees also approved $700,000 in HVAC equipment to improve the air quality in schools and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The board used federal funds for COVID relief to pay for the new systems.
The new units will be installed at Myatt, Hutchins, Northside elementaries and the high school.
These new units are in addition to systems being put in the gyms of three elementary schools.
“We are hearing good reports from the two fresh air units that were installed at Myatt,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “These units are having a positive impact on the air quality for our youngest students and our staff.”
The board approved a move to use one software system for both business and student affairs.
“There will be very little change for the faculty staff and parents,” Callaghan said.” However, we do anticipate a significant change for our business services.”
The board will next meet in December.
