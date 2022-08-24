Louise trustees approve lower tax rate

Louise trustees approved their lowest tax rate since 2013, making it the fourth year in a row trustees have approved lower rates.
After a presentation from Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver, attending board members approved 94.29 cents per $100 of taxable home value as the district’s new rate, an almost two-cent decrease from 96.03 cents in 2021.
In conjunction with increased property evaluations, the approved no new revenue tax rate will increase the district’s local revenue from $3.247 million to $3.667 million. Louise residents will see the lower rate on their tax bill, but the amount owed might increase.
In tandem with the tax rate, trustees unanimously approved the budget presented by Oliver and business manager Pam Wagner.
The district’s expenses increased by a little over $404,000 from $5.5 million to $5.7 million, due a teacher pay hike as well as campus improvements.
“Some of that instructional cost increase is salary increases. (Full-time staff) will get about $1,800 to $2,000 raise on average,” Oliver said.
“We’re going to have to fund our maintenance out of our (operations budget) as opposed to our (debt rate). We were planning on a bond to lower what we spend on maintenance, but that didn’t pass so we have to move that around.”
The district has plans to repair and replace campus fencing to increase district security and repair damages to school property.
“Considering our buildings are getting older and we weren’t able to pass the bond, we’ve had to put quite a bit of money the past few years into our facilities because things are breaking,” Wagner said.
“Why can’t we just raise taxes and start fixing stuff, because we can’t get a bond,” Position trustee Chad Hajovsky said.
“We’re at the tax limit,” Wagner said, referring to the no new revenue rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.