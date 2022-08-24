Louise trustees approve lower tax rate

Louise trustees approved their lowest tax rate since 2013, making it the fourth year in a row trustees have approved lower rates.

After a presentation from Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver, attending board members approved 94.29 cents per $100 of taxable home value as the district’s new rate, an almost two-cent decrease from 96.03 cents in 2021.

