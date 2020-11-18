City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 21, of 707 Cheryl was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers seized more than $500 cash, a marijuana cigar, vape pen, THC oil and other items. Processed, Reyna was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $17,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Thomas Helburt Warrant, 38, of 611 W. Monseratte was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Christopher Neal Stites, 45, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct: language after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson. A taser was discharged in the effort to arrest Stites. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Tara Lynn Parker, 42, of 311 Greely was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance after officers encountered her in the 900 block of West Fifth. Processed, Parker was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen on the grounds of Dollar Tree, 1270 N. Mechanic, around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Loss is estimated at $400.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a neglected child in
the 500 block of East Watt between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Two fights were reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported.
Family violence was investigated at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Police are investigating an assault in the 200 block of Gallery Court around 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Edward Alcala, 31, of 1056 Evaristo in Alamo was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 by WCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering more than $30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Xavier Gonzalez, 36, of 719 Alice was booked at 11:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 for driving while license invalid, failure to appear and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Ellis Douglas Johnson Jr., 24, of 3613 Liberty in Corpus Christi was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana and a warrant for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted $9,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Joe Luis Lopez, 23, of 613 Correll in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $29,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Fernando Pacheco, 27, of 90 Palo Blanco in Alamo was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering more than $30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. Processed, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Alejandro Alcala, 31, of 108 Garza in Edcouch, 31, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 was arrested by deputies for engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering more than $30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jessie Martinez, 25, of 1302 Muncy was booked at 6:27 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Shawn Mathew Poncik, 32, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested by WCSO at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for possession of marijuana.
Brenda Torres, 40, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for marijuana possession.
Ryan Tracy Warn, 29, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 2:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Randi Jacqueline Giordani, 24, of 411 Omega was booked at 2:32 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 on a warrant for vandalism. Processed, he was released on a personal recognizance bond the same day.
Joveun Jaray Bullock Jr., 19, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for theft of a firearm.
Adela Marie Montalvo, 36, of 539 FM 822 in Edna was arrested on warrants for theft, no driver’s license, no insurance and expired driver’s license. Processed, she posted $11,408 in bonds and was released the next day.
Dayton Ray Quinonez, 18, of 116 W. Alfred was booked at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on warrants for theft of a firearm, vandalism or failure to identify. Processed, he posted $13,000 bonds and was released the next day.
Jennifer Leline Wiggins, 36, of 214 Ahldag in Wharton was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 for home burglary.
Derrick Dejuan Calyen, 59, of 216 Delmas in Wharton was arrested at unlisted time by Wharton PD for robbery.
Violence, weapons
Clyde Lopez Jr., 26, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person by negligence, family violence causing injury, interfering with an emergency call, vandalism and marijuana possession.
Eric David White, 34, of 1915 CR 238 in Eagle Lake was arrested by WCSO at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 for family violence and cruelty to animals. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was arrested by next day.
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 18, of 611 Oscar was booked at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on warrants for resisting arrest and making a threat placing a person in fear of serious injury.
Other
Guadalupe Sandoval Delarosa, 66, of 905 Burdett was booked at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on a warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
