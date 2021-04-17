Summer preparations are under way at Louise ISD with only one month left in the current school year, and the school board will look to the 2021-2022 year Monday night with teacher hiring and student dress code discussions.
With the end of the 2020-2021 school year on May 18, trustees will discuss awarding Superintendent Garth Oliver temporary hiring authority without calling a board meeting and getting board approval on Monday night. This action, if approved, would last through August.
This practice has been exercised by LISD during the last few years to expedite annual hiring before the new school year. Currently, the district has two open teaching positions, Oliver told the newspaper Friday.
The school board will also be having its annual discussion of student dress code after hearing a report on dress code from the campus principals.
“It’s just going to be an annual review of the dress code and making sure that we’re all on the same page for what we’re planning to do and what fits our community,” Oliver said.
LISD’s current dress code includes rules for students’ jewelry, shoes, and gender-specific clothing and hair mandates. Examples of items the dress code bans are hats indoors, clothing with vulgar or gang-related language or symbols, flip flops or backless sandals, pajamas, unnaturally colored hair and facial hair.
A presentation will be given on a new type of disinfectant spray, Prolyse 247 from EcoTech Sterilization, that the district is considering switching to for cleaning facilities. LISD maintenance employees currently routinely use electrostatic sprayers to clean facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With this new protocol, it would require less spray times because it lasts longer,” Oliver said.
Trustees will consider creating a parking policy for the district. Specifics of the policy will be discussed at the meeting, but the new rules will govern parking rules for students, teachers, employees and visitors who drive to campus.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Trustees will consider renewing the district’s student athletic and accident insurance with Health Special Risk, Inc. and Mutual of Omaha Insurance. The at school and athletic coverage has an annual premium of $13,350, plus an additional coverage premium of $772.
• The board will consider $3,000 in donations for a scoreboard.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at the Louise ISD building, 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.