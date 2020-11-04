The slight rise in Wharton County’s positive COVID-19 case count returned Monday with another 25 cases reported.
There were no recoveries to balance out the numbers.
Another round of free COVID-19 testing is scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, in response. No prior registration is required.
Since Monday, Oct. 26, 18 new cases have been reported among residents living in the El Campo area, according to statistics kept by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
During the same time period, Wharton area cases dropped from 18 to eight.
The new 25 cases brings the active case count to 60 in Wharton County, half of which involve residents age 50 or older.
Only three of the active cases involve small children, OEM Deputy Debbie Cenko said in her report.
County data shows 49 Wharton County residents have died as a result of the virus which sparked a coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, puts that number at 60.
Washing hands helps with personal protection while wearing masks minimizes the spread of breath droplets helping prevent community spread. Social distancing is recommended as well.
