Downtown Wharton will soon be a free public WiFi spot, thanks its economic development corporation.
County commissioners, during their last session, authorized the Wharton Economic Development Corporation to install a small series of antennas and routers and access electricity for public WiFi near the county courthouse.
“We really want Wharton to be the premiere city to start a small business in, and for this city and county to be known as a place that has great WiFi and access to Internet,” WEDCO Executive Director Josh Owens said. “Internet access has been a challenge in the rural parts of the county. We also want to draw shoppers to our downtown area.”
WEDCO has partnered with the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath serves on the H-GAC board of directors.
The downtown Internet access could benefit all Wharton County residents, Owens said.
“For example, if your WiFi goes out at your home or business, you can drive to the courthouse square and use the Internet service,” Owens said. “It could benefit thousands of people.”
Whether the access extends to several city blocks in all directions has not been determined.
“We’re still in negotiations with T-Mobile, but right now it is the courthouse and the immediate surrounding area, and surrounding shops,” Owens said. “We’re trying to see what it will take to get it extended to all of downtown Wharton.”
