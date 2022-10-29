Fall In Line

Freshman Trinity Jasso, sophomore Joaqin Ratliff and senior Connor King, (l-r) get one last practice performance in before they, along with the rest of the Ricebird Band competes in Corpus Christi at 3:30 p.m., today.

The Ricebird Marching Band advances to their Area competition today and are just one step from competing at the state level.

The band celebrated with a home concert during the pep rally for students and faculty Friday morning and again during halftime of the Ricebirds football game against Stafford later in the night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.