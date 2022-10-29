The Ricebird Marching Band advances to their Area competition today and are just one step from competing at the state level.
The band celebrated with a home concert during the pep rally for students and faculty Friday morning and again during halftime of the Ricebirds football game against Stafford later in the night.
They played circles around their competition at their Area qualifiers Oct. 15.
“We got all 1s when we competed. We had the best results in all the categories the judges were looking for; presentation, playing and marching,” Drum Major Andres Ortiz, senior, said.
“All 1s across the board is definitely new.”
The band is riding their newfound winning streak.
“We’ve made it to Area consistently for the past three years before that it was pretty sparse,” Drum Major Elizabeth Cadena, senior, said.
“It’s definitely been more consistent. Area is a big deal for smaller schools because we’re competing against larger schools with more funding, bigger props and more people,” Drum Major Gabriella Sardelich, senior, said.
The band definitely has room to grow, but spirits are still positive.
“We’re still a new group but they really shock me with what they can do. When the spotlight is on, they know how to put on a show, I’m definitely proud of them,” Band Director Rolando Cantu said.
The drum majors sung the praises of younger students under their charge.
“This year we’ve had a lot of clean performances, no mistakes.” Ortiz said.
The band performed their competition piece in-front of the assembled student body, a rock and roll show consisting of “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Sound of Silence” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” played by the marching band.
The Ricebird Band will be competing at Callalen High School in Corpus Christi at 3:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29.
