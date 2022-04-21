I-69 plans in Wharton spark land concerns

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation heard from a company saying it needed to relocate due to I-69 expansion plans while facing its own eminent domain seizure.
Jon Cochurm, owner of Trailer Place, on U.S. 59 at the former Hinze’s Barbecue location, said he knew when he leased the property that TxDOT would eventually want it. It’s happening a little sooner than he anticipated, he said. He also has the issue of needing more land to expand his businesses. The land he wants near the old Franklin Furniture Warehouse is owned by the WEDCO.
“I need this land to expand my business,” he said. “Obviously, TxDOT coming through where I’m at currently is the quickest problem I’m facing. But on top of that, we have more than outgrown where we’re at.”
The WEDCO property he says is ideal for his operation.
“I don’t think that we’re going to be able to build a new facility before TxDOT gives us the boot, you know. I’m going to talk to those guys and hopefully they’ll work with me to stay there as long as we can,” Cochurm said. “But one reasons this site a good fit is because I actually own the house and the 2.3 acres directly next to it right across the street. So this will allow us to temporarily move on this location to operate right across the street while we’re building the facility. So that was really kind of a coincidental deal, but it’s worked out.”
The land he wants to purchase is 15 acres on the northeast side of U.S. 59 and Halford Road. Part of that land, however, will be claimed by TxDOT for the I-69 expansion.
WEDC Executive Director Josh Owens said TxDOT needs 1.38 acres and made what he considers a lowball offer for it.
“TxDOT is going to be building an urban style frontage road right there in front of our industrial property,” Owens said. “And they have come to us requesting that we sell to them 1.38 acres for their frontage road. Their proposal they’re offering us for this 1.38 acres is $17,543 which is significantly below the assessed value for the property.”
He said TxDOT compared the land price to unimproved farmland.
“A lot of it was farmland that was not served by infrastructure and not located next to a freeway. So I disagree with their valuation. Our CAD (Central Appraisal District) values are at $40,000 an acre, and they’re wanting $17,000,” he said.
Owens noted that the WEDC is in favor of the TxDOT project but also wants fair market value for the land.
Following an executive session, the WEDC board voted to continue negotiations with Cochurm for the sale of the property.
