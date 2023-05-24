Come Thursday night, El Campo’s about-to-be graduates will cross the stage in their caps and gowns to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Ricebird Band to commemorate the last page of their public education.
Commencement begins at 8 p.m. with the procession into Ricebird Stadium, this 2023 class is graduating 261 students with 29 of them earning honor graduate status for their academic prowess.
Once all the graduates have entered the stadium and taken their seats, the pledge and moment of silence will be given by student body president Anna Rod before passing the microphone to Bridget Dorotik, the third highest ranking student, to lead the class in the invocation.
School Board President James Russell will welcome graduates as well as their family and friends before El Campo High School Assistant Principal Moises Rodriguez recognizes this year’s honor graduates.
Salutatorian Morgan Russell will deliver her speech after being introduced by Rodriguez, to be followed by Valedictorian Ella Marie Rod’s speech.
El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan will certify the graduates have finished all their degree requirements before each student crosses the stage and is given their diploma.
Senior Class President Hal Erwin will lead the class in turning their tassels and the alma mater will be sung before graduates send their caps skyward.
The senior class will then conduct the recessional before family and friends swarm the stage, as is tradition, for cheers, tears and photos then participating seniors will shuttle off to the El Campo Civic Center for Project Graduation, a lock-in graduation night where students can have fun in a safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.