Come Thursday night, El Campo’s about-to-be graduates will cross the stage in their caps and gowns to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Ricebird Band to commemorate the last page of their public education.

Commencement begins at 8 p.m. with the procession into Ricebird Stadium, this 2023 class is graduating 261 students with 29 of them earning honor graduate status for their academic prowess.

