Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Expedito Lorenzo Acuna, 26, of 3102 Neal in Beasley for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the June 8 crime. The judge also ordered Acuna to perform 120 hours community service, to attend a drug offender education class, pay a $500 fine and $180 in restitution.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Acuna if he is able to complete all terms.
• Carlos Cantu, 56, of 719 David in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on four years probation for the March 31, 2018 crime on the grounds he serve 10 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Cantu to perform 50 hours of community service, have an alcohol breath test device installed on his vehicle and pay $60 restitution.
He received credit for two days jail time already served and a misdemeanor charge involving a hit-and-run was set aside.
• Ruben Cardenas Jr., 23, of 312 W. Second in El Campo for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was placed on six years probation for the Dec. 8, 2018 crime.
Cardenas was fined $500 and ordered to perform 320 hours community service. The judge requires him to attend an anger management course, avoid contact with his victims and pay $3,907 in restitution.
A criminal mischief charge was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
Cardenas’ probation for assaulting a public servant on Nov. 20, 2014 was revoked and he received a concurrent sentence.
• Floyd Andrew Cook III, 26, of 1110 Dyann in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Aug. 17, 2018 offense on the grounds he serve six days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Cook to pay a $1,500 fine, perform 80 hours community service, pay $180 hours community service and complete a drug offender education program.
• Michael Faniel, 31, of 4254 CR 177 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 10 crime, but was required to spend one day in county jail.
The judge also fined Faniel $500, ordered him to take a drug offender course, pay $180 restitution, plea to a misdemeanor weapons charge and then forfeit that weapon.
As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge were set aside.
• Frank Garcia Jr., 54, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 47 days in jail for the Dec. 1, 2018 crime with credit for the full time already served.
