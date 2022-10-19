All Buzz

Bees mass inside the closed Danevang Post Office Monday. The hive drove renovation workers from their efforts and causes another delay for the work initially set to be complete in September. In the meantime, all Danevang mail, including P.O. boxes, is being handled by the El Campo Post Office.

After almost exactly 10 months shut down, renovation of the Danevang Post Office started again only to be temporarily stalled by the smallest Danevang residents.

A swarm of bees seems to have made their home in the building at some point after its closure in January. The swarm was thought to have been dealt with before the first floorboards were removed in October.

