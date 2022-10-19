After almost exactly 10 months shut down, renovation of the Danevang Post Office started again only to be temporarily stalled by the smallest Danevang residents.
A swarm of bees seems to have made their home in the building at some point after its closure in January. The swarm was thought to have been dealt with before the first floorboards were removed in October.
This, however, was not the case as the swarm had recovered and halted renovations until a beekeeper could come and remove the hive.
“It looks like they came in through one of the back ventilation shafts, we’re waiting on the beekeepers to come out. We’re looking at around 60,000 bees,” Site Supervisor Donald Breaux said.
The Danevang Post Office was initially shut down Jan. 27, with the official notice citing power outages as the cause for the temporary shutdown.
The office, located at 11294 Hwy. 71 South, serves the surrounding community and keeps residents from having to make the 10-mile commute to the El Campo Post Office to pick up their mail.
Danevang residents’ mail has been forwarded to the El Campo Post Office since its closure.
USPS estimated the office was set to be complete in September 2022 without unexpected delays.
“We have no updates to report at this time,” USPS communication specialist Nikki Johnson said.
No new timetable for the Danevang Post Office reopening has been provided as of press time.
The construction is being handled by Dura Pier Foundation repair out of Houston.
