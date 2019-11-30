Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 26, of 205 Gary Circle in El Campo for forgery against the elderly on July 4. He allegedly forged more than $2,500 in checks.
• Omer Lee Bogan, 41, of 2910 Old Lane City Road in Wharton for forgery on Aug. 24. He allegedly attempted to pass a $50 bill.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 30, of 216 W. Emily in Wharton for evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 14. He allegedly fled from a Wharton County sheriff’s deputy.
• Regina Faye Fisher, 53, of 1408 Whitson, No. 10-B, in Bay City for theft with two or more previous convictions on July 26. She allegedly stole less than $2,500 in merchandise from a grocery store.
Fisher has five prior misdemeanor convictions for theft in Matagorda County.
• Gabriel Serna Garcia, 50, of 19859 FM 800 in San Benito for possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument on Aug. 29. He allegedly had more than 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in an aftermarket storage compartment.
• Joe Garcia, 45, of 1415 Thrift in El Campo for five counts of forgery between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. He allegedly attempted to pass five forged checks at a liquor store.
Garcia has three prior felony convictions for theft in Wharton County. Convictions took place Feb. 17, 2009, Oct. 14, 2010; and June 19, 2012.
• Damus Garza III, 18, of 7828 E. Bernard in Hungerford for forgery on Aug. 15. He allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.
• Jose Manuel Gomez, 18, of 9719 Rehmann Road in Lane City for four counts of endangering a child on Aug. 31. He allegedly placed four children in danger by racing on a highway.
