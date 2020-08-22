A quickly-moving tropical system entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend could mean more than just a little rain for Wharton County residents by mid-week.
Forecasters put the system, dubbed “Tropical Depression No. 14” as of press time, on a track Friday that puts landfall anywhere from just east of Corpus Christi to just east of Houma, La. with the mid-point on the track not far from Houston around 2 a.m. Wednesday. If it develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Marco.
Meanwhile Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move west past Florida and into the Gulf Monday with a possible landfall between Houma, La. and the western side of Florida.
“It’s very concerning to me to have two tropical disturbances coming into the Gulf at the same time ... that ain’t fair,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Thursday.
The system could simply bring rain to the area or it could bring the winds in excess of 60 mph, he said, and that’s only if it remains on the same track and forward speed of 10 to 13 mph.
“It will probably be a rain thing, but we all know there is no such thing as a minor tropical storm,” he said.
Or, Wharton County could wind up on the “dry side” of the storm and see no effect.
Wharton County OEM operates on a plan for the worse case scenario. In this case, that may be a Category 1 hurricane if the system’s forward motion remains the same.
Those living in travel trailers and mobile homes need to plan on weathering the storm at a different location, he said.
However, no official hurricane shelters will be opened in Wharton County.
Wharton County hasn’t experienced a true wind-producing storm in decades, a fact that could be problematic if the storm brings 60 to 70 mph winds with higher gusts.
“The buildings don’t bother me so much as the trees. At 80 mph, there will be a lot of limb damage,” Kirkland said. “People tell me their house ... can withstand a 100 mph wind. I don’t doubt it, but can it withstand a 100 mph pecan tree?”
During Hurricane Ike in 2008, all of Wharton County’s power outages on the east side were traced back to broken pecan tree limits, according to Kirkland.
The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, but that could change quickly as the storm nears.
“It (tropical depression 14) is certainly where people need to pay attention,” Kirkland said.
Area residents are urged to re-check hurricane kits to ensure they have needed items should there be power outages or other issues.
It’s recommended to keep vehicle fuel tanks near full when a storm is in the Gulf.
