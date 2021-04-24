Just 254 ballots were cast in El Campo during the first half of early voting for city and school district races.
Throughout the county, 549 ballots have been cast. Of those, 100 were dropped at the East Bernard poll site and 195 in Wharton with those areas having their own election issues.
There are 6,301 eligible to cast ballots among the four El Campo City Council district races while 10,123 can vote in the El Campo ISD’s trustee election.
Early ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church, Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton or the East Bernard branch Library, 746 Clubside.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
City of El Campo
District 1 incumbent Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez is unopposed.
District 2 incumbent Councilwoman Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca E. Petty and Thomas Coblentz with 1,113 people able to cast the deciding votes.
In District 3, the 1,707 registered voters will decide between incumbent David Hodges and challengers Lance Lurker and Anthony R. Garcia.
In District 4, there 2,088 voters tasked with picking between incumbent John Hancock Jr. and challenger Russell Hrncir.
ECISD
In Position 1, incumbent Greg Anderson faces challenger Kathy Meek Smith, but incumbents David Vallejo (Position 3) and James Russell (Position 4) return uncontested with Rich DuBroc taking Position 2 in the same manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.