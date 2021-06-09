Local school districts are set to receive their pieces of more than $11 billion in federal funding designed to fix setbacks incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, and district leaders are asking for community input on how it should be used.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds were given to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools beginning April 28, according to the Texas Education Agency, through the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $11.2 billion in funding was allocated to Texas for public education through ARP.
The funding is intended for coronavirus-related spending, and the community is supposed to be involved in the decision process for how to use the funds, El Campo ISD and Louise ISD leaders said.
“School systems should use these new funds to respond to the pandemic and to address student learning loss as a result of COVID-19,” according to TEA.
El Campo ISD will receive $8,209,809 in ESSER III funds, which the district can use until Sept. 30, 2024, ECISD Director of Federal Programs and Accountability Alicia Stary told the newspaper. LISD is slated for $823,274 in ESSER III funding.
In March, the ECISD school board approved about $2 million in maintenance tax notes and time warrants, to be used for facility renovations, campus equipment and more. With the ESSER III fund applications opening for schools, district leaders hope to use those grants instead to complete some of the scheduled projects.
“We’re trying to find as many things that move into ESSER and off those maintenance tax notes,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said at the board’s May 18 meeting.
In May, the ECISD board approved $362,310 for Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems for four campuses. Since the systems include ionizer systems designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Callaghan said, ESSER funds could be used to purchase the systems.
LISD previously received $69,000 for ESSER I, which is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and ECISD received $825,491. Those funds can be used from March 13, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2022, Stary told the newspaper.
Although ESSER I and III funds have been, or are in the process of being released to schools, ESSER II funds have not yet been released. ESSER II is funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which added $54.3 billion in funding for schools, according to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
LISD is forming a committee to discuss the ESSER funding and how it should be used. For those interested in submitting an opinion for committee consideration, email Oliver at goliver@louiseisd.net.
ECISD also created a committee for ESSER discussion, made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community members.
