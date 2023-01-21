A discrepancy in Robert Allen Satterfield’s testimony was highlighted as soon as Texas Ranger David Chauvin began his third full day of testimony Tuesday. By the time he was released Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., the Ranger had spent 4 ½ days in the witness box.

Also, the Ranger agreed with lead defense attorney Brian Lacour that two of the three murder victims might be alive today had the landowner warned them or called law enforcement when he learned someone had already been killed on his property.

