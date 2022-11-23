Deck The Halls

Shelby Quinn, a cashier at Shabby Chic 2.0, hangs earrings on a back board in preparation for the Black Friday holiday rush, Monday. Retailers have been preparing for the upcoming holiday for months, ensuring shelves are stocked.

As Black Friday and Small Business Saturday approach, local retailers are ready for a normal Christmas shopping season after two years of COVID hiccups.

“While we do encourage everyone to shop local for Black Friday, our big emphasis is actually on Small Business Saturday. While we are coming out of the pandemic, we also understand that times are very hard right now. Please remember to shop local, shop El Campo for all your holiday needs. Be intentional about keeping your dollars in your hometown and do all you can to support your neighbors,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.

