As Black Friday and Small Business Saturday approach, local retailers are ready for a normal Christmas shopping season after two years of COVID hiccups.
“While we do encourage everyone to shop local for Black Friday, our big emphasis is actually on Small Business Saturday. While we are coming out of the pandemic, we also understand that times are very hard right now. Please remember to shop local, shop El Campo for all your holiday needs. Be intentional about keeping your dollars in your hometown and do all you can to support your neighbors,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
El Campo’s local shopping scene after Thanksgiving stretches from Black Friday, into Small Business Saturday and into Shop Hop the following Tuesday (see related story) in preparation for the holiday season.
“We always have hopes that it’s better than the previous year. We’re usually fine, a lot of time we do better on Small Business Saturday, but it depends on how people shop. A lot of people have been more vigilant at shopping local and supporting local businesses and we’re really grateful for that. We’ve already been wrapping Christmas gifts for about a month,” said Karen Rose, owner of Prairie Rose Emporium, 110 N. Washington.
Keeping Black Friday shopping local has several benefits to both the community and shoppers themselves.
“People like to not have to fight traffic and shop local with us. Our turnout is definitely heavier than normal but manageable, not like some of the big box stores,” said Michelle Frankum, the store manager at Blue Creek Market, 909 S. Wharton.
Keeping products on shelves has been a struggle for awhile, but retailers are finally catching up to demands.
“For us, the supply chain have really been worked out, we have inventory and we are able to fill the store,” Ruby and Yaya owner Stacy Vesely said. The 115 N. Washington store specializes in clothing and related gifts.
Local store owners are even putting out rewards for shoppers and early birds as incentive to bring in customers.
“We always do really well. (Our turnout is) pretty heavy normally, especially in the morning,” Southern Belle Boutique owner Heather Lane said of her 1706 N. Mechanic shop.
Even those seeking items that are not sold within the El Campo city limits can become involved by making sure they are in the municipal boundaries when they place orders. If they do, sales tax can at least be captured by the City of El Campo.
