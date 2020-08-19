City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Bobby Galvan Sr., 55, of 412 E. Jackson was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 on Wharton County Sheriff Department warrants for two counts of probation violation – indecency with a child (sexual contact). Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
More than $1,000 cash was stolen during a theft in the 1300 block of Wright between 6 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Two iPhones were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Nancy Lou around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Loss is estimated at $1,400.
A scofflaw headed for the doors of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 with a $22.48 cake in hand. No description is available of the thief – or the cake. Keep on the lookout for a sticky-fingered, icing-smeared individual with a guilty look.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a theft issued around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in the 1600 block of Lynn.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Luis Armando Lopez-Vargas, 31, of 1147 Hwy. 90 West, Trailer 11, in Sealy was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
David Michael Zuber, 66, of 423 Reed in Wharton was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 by WCSO for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Matthew Ray Guevara, 17, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of a vehicle. Processed, Guevara posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Part of a Texas Rangers’ investigation, Misty Jensen Elliott, 44, of 360 Brent was arrested by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. A DPS spokesperson citing “an ongoing investigation” said no additional details could be released at this time. No information has been released as of press time as to the nature of the offense or the date it allegedly took place. As substantiated information surfaces it will be reported upon in upcoming editions of the Leader-News.
Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 40, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 for family violence causing injury, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.
Other
Rolando Rodriguez Jr., 39, of 1225 FM 491 North, Apt. 204, in Mercedes was arrested by state troopers on an Attorney General’s warrant for criminal non support.
