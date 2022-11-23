The average cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal in Texas is lower than the national average but still more expensive than a year ago, according to Farm Bureau’s 37th annual price survey.
The average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 in Texas is $58.51 or $5.85 per person.
The average cost of the classic meal in the U.S. is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or a 20 percent increase from last year’s national average of $53.31.
“The Texas classic Thanksgiving meal appears to be a better buy than in most areas of the country. That’s something to be thankful for,” Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said. “Farmers and ranchers are working hard to meet growing demands for food – both here in the U.S. and globally – while themselves facing higher prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs.”
The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – costs more than last year, at $28.96 nationally for a 16-pound bird. That’s $1.81 per pound, up 21 percent from last year, due to several factors beyond general inflation.
The average cost of a 16-pound turkey in Texas is $26.93 or $1.68 per pound.
American Farm Bureau Federation Chief Economist Roger Cryan said the higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights.
Farm Bureau “volunteer shoppers” checked prices Oct. 18-31, before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices. This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average.
General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, according to Cryan. General inflation has been running 7 percent to 9 percent in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12 percent increase over the past year.
The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
The Farm Bureau price survey also includes ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans, in an expanded holiday menu. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost by $17.25, to $81.30. This updated basket of foods also increased in price (up 18 percent) compared to 2021.
Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites. They looked for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.
The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. Farm Bureau’s classic survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons.
Individual national prices:
• 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21 percent).
• 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69 percent).
• 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26 percent).
• Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26 percent).
• 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23 percent).
• 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22 percent).
• Miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20 percent).
• 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18 percent).
• 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16 percent).
• 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11 percent).
• 1-pound veggie tray (carrots and celery): 88 cents (up 8 percent).
• 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.