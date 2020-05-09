Wharton County’s COVID-19 infection count remained at 41 Friday with yet another free testing site announced.
The Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton in Wharton, will host state officials from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday, May 9. To be tested, people must register in advance. Either call 512-883-2400 or visit www.TXCOVIDTEST.org.
So far about 440 people have been tested, according to data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The county’s infection rate has held steady at 41 since Monday. During the same time frame, one more recovery has been reported bringing that tally to 26.
No one from Wharton County has died as a result of COVID-19.
Officials urge the public to continue safety protocols, including the wearing of masks in public. This is especially important as business traffic rises.
