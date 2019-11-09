“Annexation is a critical step with this project,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding that’s why the proposed rail park land tops the El Campo City Council agenda Monday night.
Municipal leaders will be asked to annex 130.3 acres of the proposed development, land which hasn’t been purchased by Southwest International Gateway Business Park developers.
The effort to bring the Kansas City Southern Railways-supported warehouses to El Campo is moving forward, officials say, despite the fact there still isn’t any construction taking place on the grounds.
“We’re aware of a letter of intent for a tenant. The developer has informed us that he plans to acquire permits for two buildings before the end of the year.”
Developer estimates have called for 100 to as many as 1,000 jobs to ultimately be created by the park, currently almost four years in the making.
Meanwhile, City Council member John Hancock continues to request a look at the developer’s financials and, thus far, has been rebuffed.
Tuesday, the municipal services agreement also appears on the agenda.
The El Campo City Council normally meets Monday, but next week that’s Veterans Day. As a result, the session has been moved to 6:30 p.m. to Tuesday. It will still be held in chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Proposed City Charter amendments to be placed on the upcoming May ballot will be presented by the City Charter Review Commission.
• A City Development Corporation grant to Louise school district will be considered.
• A sewer jetting machine and the financing for it will be considered.
