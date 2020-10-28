A 25-case surge in Wharton County COVID-19 cases has officials urging residents to abide by the govenor’s mask order.
There are now 27 active cases in El Campo, up from 17 on Monday. Overall, the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received reports of 58 cases and 47 deaths. In all, there have been 1,531 COVID cases among county residents since the global pandemic swept into Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services places the number of people who have died at 58.
Social distancing and hand washing is highly recommended.
