(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dewey Lee Taylor, 56, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for family violence, injury to an elderly person and injury to a disabled person on Feb. 16. He stands accused of choking an elderly man and assaulting a disabled man.
Taylor has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on March 11, 1998 in Victoria County and possession of a controlled substance on March 18, 2003 in Wharton County.
• Bryant Colten Thieman, 30, of 301 E. Camp in Brazoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle on Feb. 20. He allegedly fled from a Wharton police officer.
• Ethan Cord Thieman, 28, of 301 E. Camp in Brazoria for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle on Feb. 20. He allegedly fled from a Wharton police officer.
• Noe Aldape Torres Jr., 36, of 304 Higbee in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Feb. 19. He allegedly stole a fruit cup from a convenience store, but faces felony punishment because of two previous theft convictions.
Torres has a prior misdemeanor theft conviction on March 27, 2002 in Wharton County and felony convictions for theft on June 15, 2006, possession of cocaine on Feb. 15, 2007, assault of a public servant of Jan. 22, 2009, all in Harris County; and robbery on Aug. 11, 2017 in Wharton County.
Torres has two other felony convictions, Jan. 7, 2003, escape while arrested/confined in Harris County and a June 11, 2003, burglary of a building in Wharton County.
• Vilma Valera-Hernandez, 40, of 615 W. Caney in Wharton for family violence on Jan. 26. He allegedly choked a man.
• Sheila Renee Varela, 54, of 28320 CR 21 in Damon for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 20. She allegedly fled from a Wharton police officer.
• Ryan Glen Whittington, 41, of 1821 Red River in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Jan. 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Sivells Elementary in Wharton.
