If you didn’t find everything on your Christmas list during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday weekend, do not fret. The annual Christmas Mall, hosted by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce, offers a sea of vendors selling all kinds of Christmas goods this weekend.
Around half of the expected 100 vendors are new to the Christmas Mall scene.
“This event is for everyone to come out and shop under one roof,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said. “Get your holiday shopping finished up.”
More than 2,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Christmas Mall.
“A lot of the people that do yard art and different things that are sometimes hard to find, they’ll be there,” Munos said. “They can get your things in and out that day while you shop.”
Available items will include hand-blown glass jewelry, baked goods, holiday wreaths, wood crafts and custom items.
Some vendors will be debuting their holiday merchandise at the event, according to Munos.
If attendees arrive early, they will be treated with performances from youth dance troupes from Dance Pizzazz, who will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the El Campo Strutters, who will dance Sunday morning.
Dancers from 18 months old to 16 years old will perform together in groups as the Strutters dance to the finale song in their upcoming “A Very Merry Grinchmas” show, and Dance Pizzazz members ages five to 14 will perform solos and duets to a variety of songs.
For a bonus Christmas activity, check out the El Campo Museum of Natural History, located in the Civic Center, to take a picture with Santa. Packages start at $15, and photos will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $3 for adults, children under 12 are $2, kids not old enough to attend school are free. One ticket can be used both days.
The Christmas Mall will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and will be located at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.