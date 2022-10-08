Presenting The Facts

WEDCO Executive Director Owens presented his project updates to the board of directors, Monday. Including, an upgrade to U.S. 69 around Wharton.

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation must position itself to capitalize on new opportunities as two major roadway projects and the Wharton levee project begin to unfold.

“We have three major projects coming in to Wharton that are really going to affect the future of Wharton and the development, we need to prepare for that development,” WEDCO Executive Director Joshua Owens told the board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting.

