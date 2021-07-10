City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Gloria Sue Munoz, 26, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Monday, July 5 for possession of a controlled substance along with warrants for four counts of failure to appear, three counts of leaving an unattended child in a vehicle, two counts of no driver’s license, violating a promise to appear and no insurance as well as single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct - language, public intoxication and failure to dim headlights to oncoming traffic. Officers dispatched to a welfare concern on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, encountered Munoz and allege that she was in possession of methamphetamines. Processed, Munoz was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Devin Renae York, 22, of 78 Wanda Lane was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, July 1 on a warrant for criminal mischief.
She stands accused of damaging a tire on a vehicle parked on Serena Drive on June 30. York was processed locally, posted bond and was released within the hour.
Israel Cruz Hernandez, 40, of 355 Elm in Louise was booked directly at the county jail at 7:35 a.m. Friday, July 2 on a warrant for identity theft. He stands accused of stealing a Directv account service between August 2020 and June, 8. Hernandez was processed there. He posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ariel Alexxus Holm, 24, of 107 W. Fourth was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Friday, July 2 on a warrant for debit card abuse. She stands accused of using a credit card reported as stolen in a vehicle burglary on June 18. Processed, Holm was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $6,500 bond and was released the same day.
Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Friday, July 2 on warrants for three counts of criminal mischief impairing or interrupting public service. He stands accused of damaging a water meter at his home. Warrants for theft under $100 in value, no driver’s license and two counts of violating a promise to appear were also served against Torres. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Victoria Ann Garcia, 44, of 206 E. Church was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Friday, July 2 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions when officers were dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Garcia stands accused of stealing less than $80 worth of shampoos and conditioners from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on June 8, but faces a felony charge as a result of prior theft convictions. Processed, Garcia was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $6,500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Onesimo Salgado, 31, of 1415 Mary was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, July 3 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Salgado stands accused of doing harm of a disabled person during a June 26 disturbance in the 100 block of East Correll. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there warrants for criminal trespass and two counts of misdemeanor theft are listed. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 26, of 507 N. Washington was booked directly into the jail at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 on a warrant for aggravated kidnapping. He stands accused of the May 29 kidnapping of a woman from Doris Street. The battered woman was later found on the roadside with multiple bruises, scratches and a portion of her hair pulled out by the roots.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating two forged checks discovered at Stop & Lock Warehouse, 402 W. Monseratte. The crime look place between June 16 and 25. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
Burglars went through an unlocked front door in the 900 block of East Calhoun between 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, stealing an estimated $250 in firearms.
A Roadmaster bicycle was stolen from the grounds of Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
A purse with cash inside was reported stolen at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The case was later cleared with the item recovered.
Burglars targeted a Ford F-350 parked on the grounds of El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451, between 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4 and 11 a.m. Monday, July 5. A Glock .45 caliber handgun was stolen along with its magazines. Loss is estimated at $600.
A hit-and-run was reported at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, between 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7. The right rear panel of a vehicle received an estimated $5,000 damage.
In excess of $200 cash was reported stolen from Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth around noon Wednesday, July 7. An estimated $7,000 was done to a Ford-150.
Violence, weapons
Shots were fired in the 300 block of Lincoln sometime between 3:15 and 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 1. No injuries were reported.
The report of an assault and a possible runaway on Wanda Lane around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 is under investigation.
A disturbance in the 300 block of Lundy resulted in damage to a $850 cellphone around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Brittany Marie Lavan, 29, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 3:37 p.m. Friday, July 2 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Amanda Glynne York, 31, of 1610 S. Mechanic was booked at 7:42 a.m. Friday, July 2 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
John Thomas Oakley, 20, of 1415 Jackson, No. 38, was booked at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, July 3 on a warrant for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Justin Robert Ortiz, 29, of 841 Van Cura in Corpus Christi was arrested by state troopers at 11:04 p.m. Sunday, July 4 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Christopher Joseph Ortiz, 21, of 212 Central was arrested by deputies at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $250 bond and was released the next day.
Zara Mackenzie Rodriguez, 21, of 212 Central was booked at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 on a warrant for selling alcohol to minors. Processed, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Jontae Dapre Graves, 22, of 501 W. Watt was booked at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 on a warrant for theft of service between $100 and $750 in value. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 44, of 810 Empire was booked at 9:44 a.m. Thursday, July 8 on three warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, weapons
Sarah Nichole Gilmore, 21, of 257 CR 137 in Hallettsville was booked at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, July 1 on warrants for assault of a public servant and unlawful restraint of a public servant. Processed, she posted $36,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Gilbert Anthony Ramos, 53, of 4275 Ocean in Corpus Christi was booked at 8:35 a.m. Friday, July 2 on a warrant for deadly conduct. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
James Kevin Durden, 56, of 1654 CR 315 in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 9:37 a.m. Monday, July 5 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Danielle Elaine Escalona, 27, of 609 W. Colorado in Victoria was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 5 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
