Despite three teens already facing murder charges in the fatal Feb. 23 social media swap shooting, the investigation is far from over, El Campo police say.
Potential witnesses are being interviewed and results from forensic evidence collected are still pending.
“Once the results come back, it will only aid in their prosecution,” ECPD Detective Ryan Schaer said Thursday.
Wharton resident Shane Singleton, 21, had come to El Campo in hopes of buying an item Feb. 23 after bartering the deal on social media. Arriving at 704.5 Alvin, Singleton expected to meet a teen he knew. Instead, at least three were there. The arranged deal turned into a robbery and Singleton fought back.
Now Drew Quinonez, 19; Dayton Quinonez, 18; and Devin Garcia face a single count of murder each.
“As the investigation continues and more evidence is recovered, additional charges will be filed or upgraded as necessary,” Schaer said.
Garcia was arrested in El Campo while the two Quinonez teens were arrested at their mother’s house in Houston. All three are now held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Police have not released which teen they believe fired the single shot which struck Singleton in the head. Three guns have been recovered in the investigation so far.
Anyone having information about the case is asked to call ECPD at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 Tip App. Rewards are available to those contacting Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.