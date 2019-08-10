City Arrests
Property
Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 25, of 205 Gary Circle was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 on warrants for three counts of forgery. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Abelardo Mendoza III, 53, of 9062 FM 441 South was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Adam Scott Hunt, 26, of 706 Nelson was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on warrants for two counts of assault causing injury – family violence and no driver’s license as well as single counts of running a red light, violating a promise to appear, reckless damage and failure to appear. Hunt was arrested in Wharton and transported to the county jail for booking. Once there, additional warrants for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone were served against him.
City Incidents
Two speakers were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of August sometime between July 28 and 29. The crime was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Loss exceeds $700.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of cruelty to animals in the 400 block of East West around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The incident involved a cat.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Erick Nunez, 34, of 310 W. El Dora, Apt. 3, in San Juan was arrested by state troopers at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 for money laundering under $30,000.
Irene Angel Allen, 20, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 on warrants for theft, minor in possession, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and Wharton PD charges for not having a licensed driver in the front seat of a vehicle, expired registration and failure to appear.
Ramon Deon Bailey, 41, of 402 Ave. G in Van Vleck was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of tampering with evidence and being involved in an accident.
Jose Antonio Compean, 31, of 4204 Tyler in McAllen was arrested by WCSO at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Camron Lee Wood, 32, of 2276 Valley Dr. in Eagle Lake was arrested by the Texas State Office of the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on warrants for possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to promote child pornography.
Other
Steve Garcia III, 45, of 126 South CE, No. 102, in Wharton was booked at 4:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 on a warrant for violating a sex offenders duty to register.
