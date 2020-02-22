Don’t worry, officials say, El Campo’s economy is a whole lot healthier than it looks in the last Comptroller’s office sales tax report.
The February report shows a 10.76 percent decline in sales tax comparing December 2019 purchases with December 2018. That’s actually misleading, El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “It’s state adjustment. I’m not worried. Sales tax is actually up,” Sladek told the Leader-News.
The $408,320 check from the state comptroller’s office reflects the city’s 1.5 percent cut of the 8.25 percent sales tax paid on most goods.
The adjustment makes it look like El Campo’s sales tax rebate is down 5.71 percent for the calendar year, but Sladek said the city’s economy remains strong.
“The payment for February includes an audit adjustment of near $59,500. Without this adjustment, the city would have seen an increase in sales tax from the same period last year,” Sladek said. “Sales tax for the fiscal year is still up over 4 percent from last year and trending to budget expectations.”
Shop LOCAL! makes a difference. The adjustment, she said, would have looked far worse without the efforts of individual shoppers spending their dollars at home.
The city is tracking, however, the potential effects of a new state law that changes who benefits from an Internet sale from the point of purchase to the point of sale.
The El Campo economy has shown gains 29 of the last 35 months, ending the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent. In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent in comparison to 11.
More sales tax dollars is one of two ways to help lesson the burden on homeowners, the other being increasing the overall tax base.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s economy marked a 1.75 percent decline on the February check sent out by the comptroller’s office and is down 2.14 percent for the calendar year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent. The county finished 2017 up 11.6 percent from 2016.
The city of Wharton remained almost level with a .93 percent gain and is up 4.42 percent for the calendar year. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check jumped 13.56 percent in February, getting the small city off to a good start in 2020. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 13.25 percent for the calendar year.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
