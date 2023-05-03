Eight Wharton County law enforcers have given their lives in the line of duty, their sacrifice and those of their fellow officers statewide were honored by Governor Greg Abbott Sunday night at the Capitol.
No local observances were conducted, but each name can be found on the Wharton County Peace Officer’s Memorial near the jail. An obelisk bearing the image and name for a former county sheriff killed by an escaping prisoner in Wharton.
El Campo Game Warden Justin Hurst was the last Wharton County officer to be killed in the line of duty, fatally shot by a poacher who opted to first flee and then decided to engage officers in a firefight on March 17, 2017.
“In Texas, we cherish our law enforcement officers, especially those whose bravery and valor led to the ultimate sacrifice,” Gov. Abbott said in a press release issued Monday. “Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of these lives and for all the peace officers who have fallen in the line of duty. We are eternally grateful for those heroes who fought for justice and kept Texas safe. God bless each of our law enforcement officers, and may God forever bless all the men and women who serve and protect our communities.”
During the annual Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, the Governor awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of 58 officers who were recognized this year, none from Wharton County.
Officers killed in the line of duty are said to be at the end of their watch. A national Officer Down Memorial Page recognizes each.
Wharton County’s are:
• Sheriff W. Clarence Brooks, 38, who was shot and killed July 4, 1884 while leaving the Wharton County Courthouse where he’d been attending the trial of a W.S. Gibbs, a man charged with disturbing the peace.
Gibbs reportedly left the courthouse first and purchased a rifle from a store across the street. He first shot the sheriff’s brother, Eugene, wounding him in the left arm. The sheriff ran forward and was shot in the chest. He had only served the community two months when he was killed in the line of duty.
“On April 24, 1885, Gibbs was shot and killed by Eugene Brooks. In May 1886, Brooks was tried and found not guilty of the murder,” the site notes.
• Sheriff Hamilton Bass Dickson, 38, was shot and killed Feb. 7, 1894 while assisting in the search for a man who had broken out of the Colorado County Jail, killing Constable Mose Townsend, of the Colorado County Constable’s Office.
Reaching a wooded area they believed the suspect to be hiding in, the two became engaged in a gunfight. Dickson was struck, but helped return fire and kill the suspect.
Dickson had been Wharton County’s sheriff for three years and two months when he died.
• Henry Ross McCain, 37, was a Wharton County deputy jailer who was attacked and stabbed by a prisoner on July 17, 1908. He died two days later, after being transported by train to a Houston hospital.
The suspect escaped that day, but was recaptured the next.
McCain had served Wharton County for seven years.
• James Otway Lee, an El Campo city marshal before the police department officially formed, He was killed Aug. 11, 1914 while attempting Marshal Lee to arrest a man at a Post Office Street (now Washington Street) Mexican restaurant.
The Aug. 14, 1914 El Campo Citizen reports a posse formed later that night, tracking down the suspect and his son about a mile from town. Two men were captured alive but injured. One died at the city jail. The other was transferred to the Wharton County jail, but died the next morning.
• Harry Charles McCormick was a Wharton County deputy sheriff who was shot and killed June 26, 1920 while El Campo City Marshal Walter Pitman serve a warrant to man who set a dog on fire..
“The suspect first agreed to go with the officers, but then began to resist and was able to gain control of the partner’s pistol. At that moment the suspect’s brother emerged with a Winchester rifle. As Deputy McCormick began to help his partner, the brother shot him in the head, killing him,” Officer Down reports.
The two suspects were tracked down by a posse the next week. Both were shot and killed. Two men who had helped the brothers flee the initial scene lynched.
• Walter Wright Pitman, 51, was a city marshal for Wharton before the formation of that police department. He died Nov. 9, 1935 suffering a heart attack while dragging a drunken suspect to jail.
He had been a Wharton city marshal for 15 years and previously a Precinct 1 county constable for four.
Pitman had survived two previous life-threatening encounters including one Sept. 15, 1917, which earned him recognition from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. On that day, a drunken suspect “drew a Colt .38-caliber pistol and fired two rounds. Constable Pitman drew his single-action Colt .45 caliber pistol and fired back and his first bullet went into the drunkard’s pistol muzzle and jammed his gun” and injured his hand.
In 1932, Pitman and another lawman encountered Bonnie Parker And Clyde Barrow, but the two escaped in a vehicle.
• Tipton M. Simmons, 42, was listed as a special officer for the El Campo city marshal. He was stabbed to death June 17, 1936 after arresting a woman at a dance hall during a disturbance there.
“As he walked the woman outside, he was surrounded by a large group of people who then attacked him with razors and knifes,” Officer Down reports. Simmons bled to death before help could arrive.
“Seven people were arrested and charged with Officer Simmons’ murder. Four were ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison and one was sentenced to 40 years. The outcome of the other two cases is unknown,” according to his memorial page.
• Justin Hurst, a Texas game warden assigned to El Campo, encountered a poacher the night of March 17, 2007. A chase ensued which ended in a hail of bullets around the Lissie Cemetery. Hurst was hit and couldn’t survive.
His killer was found guilty and put to death in Huntsville Jan. 17, 2016.
Two other Wharton County Sheriff’s Department deputies died while on the force.
Deputy Otto H. Heyne, 67, died while traveling with then Sheriff E.J. Koehl in a motor vehicle crash near Arcola on July 31, 1936.
Deputy Raul Adam Gomez, 46, died from COVID-19 complications on Oct. 26, 2020. He had served the community for 12 years.
