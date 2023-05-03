Honoring Fallen Officers

Law enforcers from around the state march at the Capitol Sunday honoring all Texas peace officers who have given their lives in protection and service of their communities. Wharton County and its communities have eight officers from city marshals to a game warden who have been killed in the line of duty.

Eight Wharton County law enforcers have given their lives in the line of duty, their sacrifice and those of their fellow officers statewide were honored by Governor Greg Abbott Sunday night at the Capitol.

No local observances were conducted, but each name can be found on the Wharton County Peace Officer’s Memorial near the jail. An obelisk bearing the image and name for a former county sheriff killed by an escaping prisoner in Wharton.

