County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, adding that with more tests will likely come the discovery of more COVID cases.
“We’re still trying to get a state-supported testing site,” Kirkland said.
The last two Wharton County positive cases have been health care personnel, likely contracting the virus while working outside the county.
“They tested positive with no symptoms,” Kirkland said, adding that too is a major concern. “I think the answer is to have the ability to test more people.”
El Campo Memorial Hospital is doing COVID tests for patients who are exhibiting symptoms only.
There are two testing centers in Wharton, OakBend Medical Center which is conducting tests at the front of the hospital and MEHOP, the Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach program at 10141 US 59 Hwy, Ste. A, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is a fee associated with taking the test unless a patient is 200 percent below the poverty level.
Officials say the slow increase in new COVID cases demonstrates just how well social distancing is working, but, they say, more needs to be done.
“To me a big concern is that not that many people are wearing masks,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said.
Monitoring El Campo grocery stores this weekend, the police chief said he noticed families making their way in to shop.
“I highly encourage there to be just one person,” Stanphill said. “And I highly encourage people to wear a mask. This is by no means over.”
The county’s health authority, Dr. Jeffery Gubbels, has recommended requiring masks, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, but added, “we’re following the governor’s path” and that it does not include that requirement.
No stricter requirements have been considered in the El Campo city limits either.
To the west, Jackson and Lavaca counties report just four cases of COVID each while Colorado County has eight cases, Waller County 24 cases, Brazoria County 315 cases and 51 cases in Matagorda County where in excess of 2,000 people have been tested.
In the densely populated Fort Bend County to the east, 783 cases have been reported.
