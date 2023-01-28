Shimek St. shots shutter schools

Jose Manuel Delarosa

El Campo ISD’s safety and security were put to their first real test this school year, after an armed man on Shimek Street sparked a lockdown on the Myatt and Northside elementary campuses as well as the Meadow Lane Resource Center.

Stormy weather along with the police responding to the threat one road north of Webb Street kept students in their campuses, with a soft lockdown leading into a hard one.

