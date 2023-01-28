Shimek St. shots shutter schools

El Campo ISD’s safety and security were put to their first real test this school year, after an armed man on Shimek Street sparked a lockdown on the Myatt and Northside elementary campuses as well as the Meadow Lane Resource Center.
Stormy weather along with the police responding to the threat one road north of Webb Street kept students in their campuses, with a soft lockdown leading into a hard one.
“As I understand the situation at Myatt and Northside, once the situation on Shimek was communicated, both schools were directed to go into lockdown and that decision was communicated to parents. During that approximate two-hour lockdown, the schools did not allow for the release of students,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
High winds and pounding rain already had campuses on a soft lockdown.
“The weather created a situation where students were not being released to go outside. Although we were keeping our students ‘locked down’ indoors, the weather concerns caused some parents to come to the school and ask for their child to be released,” Callaghan said.
The district has multiple avenues to contact parents when emergencies occur.
“Thanks to (district communications liaison Valerie Coffman) for sending out information over several different entities of the website and parent portals,” Callaghan said.
Parents were sent text messages and recorded phone calls to notify them of the lockdown.
“I think our takeaways from both events is that the safety and security of our students and staff is of highest priority and we must always be prepared,” Callaghan said.
Businesses near the police perimeter were locked down throughout the standoff. None contacted by the newspaper responded to requests for comment by press time.
After an almost three-hour standoff with police during the height of the howling storm, Jose Manuel Delarosa, 33, of 111 Shimek was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 for deadly conduct: discharging a firearm and resisting arrest. He stands accused of firing a shot at an AT&T worker and then barricading himself in his home. Arrested without further incident and no injuries reported, Delarosa was transported to the Wharton County Jail after processing locally.
He posted $15,000 in bonds and was released at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
