The Wharton County Historical Museum may have already re-opened its doors, but it doesn’t have a floor, another fallout effect of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Contractor BLS Construction of El Campo reported the delay during the last Wharton County Commissioners Court session.
Damaged during Hurricane Harvey flooding in 2017, the museum was forced to shut its doors and warehouse its inventory of historical memorabilia.
BLS got the job this spring with a $281,600 via a unanimous commissioners court decision.
The flooring and carpet causing the delay, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, should be in shortly. The original completion date had been Wednesday, July 15, but was extended unanimously last session to Aug. 17.
