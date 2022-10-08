A clear sky and cool temperatures made hosting block parties to celebrate the National Night Out (NNO) a breeze.
Eleven El Campo police and Wharton County sheriff’s deputies, along with EMTs and firefighters, visited house parties across the county, encouraging closer relationships between law enforcement and the public.
“I believe this event gets bigger and better every year. We are finding that the block parties are being attended by more people every year,” Wharton County Sheriff Srubar said.
Two sheriff’s deputies attended a get together on CR 362 along with around 40 neighbors as well as their children as young as newborns getting to know each other as part of a community.
“It helps us greatly, you all knowing and caring about each other. The biggest thing you can do is if you see something, say something,” WCSO deputy Bill Holt said to the assembled crowd.
Another draw to the parties was the promise of four legged officers.
“The children were happy to see the PD personnel, including K-9’s Maverick and Beamer. I know a lot of the parties I visited, the kids were really excited for the El Campo firefighters and El Campo EMS crews as well,” El Campo PD NNO Coordinator and Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
The event was established to help communities get to know their police forces and other emergency responders and build a rapport with the people coming out to help with the most difficult circumstances.
“The citizens were great, we received a ton of support. We also talked about crime in their neighborhoods. We received information about suspicious persons, speeding vehicles in the neighborhoods and other general safety concerns. Which is exactly what NNO is about. Going into the neighborhoods and visiting with those citizens and listening to their concerns,” Biskup said.
Communities and law enforcement started recognizing the NNO in the early 1980’s in the Northeast United States, before the event spread and now is recognized in all 50 states and pulls million of Americans together, nationwide.
Most states host their NNO on the first Tuesday in August, but Texas delays their night due to oppressive heat.
