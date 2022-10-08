Nice To Meet You

Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Holt spends time with Trenton Socha and his son, Truett Socha at a block party on CR 362 for the National Night Out, Tuesday. Just shy of a dozen parties were registered with the El Campo PD. Block parties scheduled with the PD got a visit from emergency responders; police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMTs, including K9 officers.

A clear sky and cool temperatures made hosting block parties to celebrate the National Night Out (NNO) a breeze.

Eleven El Campo police and Wharton County sheriff’s deputies, along with EMTs and firefighters, visited house parties across the county, encouraging closer relationships between law enforcement and the public.

